Clawed Code Price Today

The live Clawed Code (CLAWED) price today is $ 0, with a 12.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAWED.

Clawed Code currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 58,981, with a circulating supply of 859.41M CLAWED. During the last 24 hours, CLAWED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAWED moved +1.26% in the last hour and -8.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Clawed Code (CLAWED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.98K$ 58.98K $ 58.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.59K$ 68.59K $ 68.59K Circulation Supply 859.41M 859.41M 859.41M Total Supply 999,413,160.767886 999,413,160.767886 999,413,160.767886

The current Market Cap of Clawed Code is $ 58.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAWED is 859.41M, with a total supply of 999413160.767886. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.59K.