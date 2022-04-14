Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Information
change your pfp to clippy and join the cult, reject corporations and bots and embrace tradition
Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1953646147978891610

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 10.94M
Total Supply: $ 999.98M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.94M
All-Time High: $ 0.01613263
All-Time Low: $ 0.00361351
Current Price: $ 0.01136991

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of CLIPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLIPPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

