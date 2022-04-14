Clippy PFP Cult Price Today

The live Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) price today is $ 0.00033509, with a 4.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLIPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00033509 per CLIPPY.

Clippy PFP Cult currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 334,994, with a circulating supply of 999.93M CLIPPY. During the last 24 hours, CLIPPY traded between $ 0.00030579 (low) and $ 0.00034192 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03295325, while the all-time low was $ 0.00022378.

In short-term performance, CLIPPY moved +4.79% in the last hour and -8.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 334.99K$ 334.99K $ 334.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 334.99K$ 334.99K $ 334.99K Circulation Supply 999.93M 999.93M 999.93M Total Supply 999,926,396.430226 999,926,396.430226 999,926,396.430226

