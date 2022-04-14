ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Clippy PFP Cult price today is 0.00033509 USD.CLIPPY market cap is 334,994 USD. Track real-time CLIPPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Clippy PFP Cult price today is 0.00033509 USD.CLIPPY market cap is 334,994 USD. Track real-time CLIPPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About CLIPPY

CLIPPY Price Info

What is CLIPPY

CLIPPY Official Website

CLIPPY Tokenomics

CLIPPY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Clippy PFP Cult Logo

Clippy PFP Cult Price (CLIPPY)

Unlisted

1 CLIPPY to USD Live Price:

$0.00033419
$0.00033419$0.00033419
+3.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:15:52 (UTC+8)

Clippy PFP Cult Price Today

The live Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) price today is $ 0.00033509, with a 4.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLIPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00033509 per CLIPPY.

Clippy PFP Cult currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 334,994, with a circulating supply of 999.93M CLIPPY. During the last 24 hours, CLIPPY traded between $ 0.00030579 (low) and $ 0.00034192 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03295325, while the all-time low was $ 0.00022378.

In short-term performance, CLIPPY moved +4.79% in the last hour and -8.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Market Information

$ 334.99K
$ 334.99K$ 334.99K

--
----

$ 334.99K
$ 334.99K$ 334.99K

999.93M
999.93M 999.93M

999,926,396.430226
999,926,396.430226 999,926,396.430226

The current Market Cap of Clippy PFP Cult is $ 334.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLIPPY is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999926396.430226. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 334.99K.

Clippy PFP Cult Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00030579
$ 0.00030579$ 0.00030579
24H Low
$ 0.00034192
$ 0.00034192$ 0.00034192
24H High

$ 0.00030579
$ 0.00030579$ 0.00030579

$ 0.00034192
$ 0.00034192$ 0.00034192

$ 0.03295325
$ 0.03295325$ 0.03295325

$ 0.00022378
$ 0.00022378$ 0.00022378

+4.79%

+4.15%

-8.50%

-8.50%

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Clippy PFP Cult to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clippy PFP Cult to USD was $ -0.0000585688.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clippy PFP Cult to USD was $ -0.0001250010.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clippy PFP Cult to USD was $ -0.000846177073839514.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+4.15%
30 Days$ -0.0000585688-17.47%
60 Days$ -0.0001250010-37.30%
90 Days$ -0.000846177073839514-71.63%

Price Prediction for Clippy PFP Cult

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CLIPPY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Clippy PFP Cult could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Clippy PFP Cult will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for CLIPPY price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Clippy PFP Cult Price Prediction.

What is Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY)

change your pfp to clippy and join the cult, reject corporations and bots and embrace tradition

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Resource

Official Website

About Clippy PFP Cult

What is Clippy PFP Cult's current price?

Clippy PFP Cult trades at ₹0.0301169221250459996000, reflecting a price movement of 4.15% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of CLIPPY?

With a market cap of ₹30108293.92210349336000, CLIPPY is ranked #5131 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Clippy PFP Cult generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of CLIPPY?

There are 999926396.430226 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Clippy PFP Cult fluctuated between ₹0.0274835226853019076000 and ₹0.0307307828135597248000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Clippy PFP Cult compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹2.9617430064077474300000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence CLIPPY?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does CLIPPY behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clippy PFP Cult

How much will 1 Clippy PFP Cult be worth in 2030?
If Clippy PFP Cult were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Clippy PFP Cult prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:15:52 (UTC+8)

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Clippy PFP Cult

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.4996
$5.4996$5.4996

+7,232.80%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.506
$2.506$2.506

+150.60%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.25
$120.25$120.25

+71.78%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03142
$0.03142$0.03142

+7.78%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.4996
$5.4996$5.4996

+7,232.80%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.506
$2.506$2.506

+150.60%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000001856
$0.0000000000000000001856$0.0000000000000000001856

+147.46%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001936
$0.0000000000000001936$0.0000000000000001936

+142.00%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001111
$0.00001111$0.00001111

+56.03%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.