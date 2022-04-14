Discover key insights into ClubMoon (CLUBMOON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ClubMoon (CLUBMOON) Information

Solana's first Metaverse is live in your browser!

ClubMoon is a Unity built meme nightclub running in your browser. The Club is powered by a Node.js server capable of handling thousands of simultaneous members. Chill, fight, do drugs, dance, whatever! Solana's first metaverse is just as wild as you think it is.

ClubMoon Features (already live) -Token gated nightclub bouncer -Proximity Voice Chat -Trollbox Text Chat -NFT Drugs sold in the bathroom -Fighting