The live Cocoro price today is 0 USD.COCORO market cap is 1,578,167 USD. Track real-time COCORO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Cocoro Price (COCORO)

1 COCORO to USD Live Price:

--
----
-12.50%1D
Cocoro (COCORO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:23:15 (UTC+8)

Cocoro Price Today

The live Cocoro (COCORO) price today is $ 0, with a 13.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current COCORO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COCORO.

Cocoro currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,578,167, with a circulating supply of 420.69B COCORO. During the last 24 hours, COCORO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COCORO moved -5.22% in the last hour and -34.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cocoro (COCORO) Market Information

$ 1.58M
--
$ 1.58M
420.69B
420,690,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Cocoro is $ 1.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COCORO is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.58M.

Cocoro Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
-5.22%

-13.20%

-34.82%

-34.82%

Cocoro (COCORO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cocoro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cocoro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cocoro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cocoro to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-13.20%
30 Days$ 0-17.31%
60 Days$ 0+45.18%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Cocoro

Cocoro (COCORO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of COCORO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cocoro (COCORO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cocoro could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Cocoro will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for COCORO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Cocoro Price Prediction.

What is Cocoro (COCORO)

Cocoro is the sister of the Kabosu that became famous as the face of the "Doge" meme. She is arguably the most famous dog that has ever existed and an essential part of internet culture. The owner shared the name of the dog on X and it sent the crypto world in a frenzy. After a few hours there was a demand for the beloved dog. Hence why we're here. We aim to make the owner proud. Cocoro is set to be the next neiro as its part of the same family.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cocoro (COCORO) Resource

Official Website

About Cocoro

What is Cocoro's current price?

Cocoro trades at ₹0.0003386519561415375000, reflecting a price movement of -13.20% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of COCORO?

With a market cap of ₹142519824.44480581647000, COCORO is ranked #3303 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Cocoro generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of COCORO?

There are 420690000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Cocoro fluctuated between ₹0.0003377488842584934000 and ₹0.0003910301253580953000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Cocoro compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹0.0062059099802790552000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence COCORO?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,IP Meme category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does COCORO behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cocoro

Cocoro (COCORO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

