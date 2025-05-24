Cod3x USD Price (CDXUSD)
The live price of Cod3x USD (CDXUSD) today is 0.99632 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CDXUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cod3x USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cod3x USD price change within the day is +0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cod3x USD to USD was $ +0.00126159.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cod3x USD to USD was $ +0.0006567741.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cod3x USD to USD was $ -0.0026930529.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cod3x USD to USD was $ +0.0009417090864289.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00126159
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006567741
|+0.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0026930529
|-0.27%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0009417090864289
|+0.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cod3x USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+0.13%
+0.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cdxUSD presents a unique implementation of features from the industry's leading Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) platforms, aggregated into a new DeFi primitive that addresses assessed fl aws and optimizes for user safety and reduced protocol risk. The stablecoin features structural risk mitigations that reinforce its security and enable it to scale yields organically alongside the system. Cod3x cdxUSD is planned to be available on various EVM chains in the form of an ERC20 Token. Cod3x is able to create and manage Facilitators, whereby each Facilitator is associated with a strategy that can autonomously mint and burn cdxUSD tokens. The design allows for flexibility and upgradability on how cdxUSD is minted, while isolating risk.
