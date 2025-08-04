CodEase Price (CODON)
CodEase (CODON) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 29.17K USD. CODON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CODON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CODON price information.
During today, the price change of CodEase to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CodEase to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CodEase to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CodEase to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CodEase: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.67%
+0.41%
-34.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CodEase is a no-code, AI-powered platform that simplifies the process of building Chrome extensions. Users describe desired functionality in plain English, and CodEase generates fully functional, multi-file extensions using automated code synthesis and sandboxed testing. A built-in playground allows users to interact with and test their extensions directly within the platform before exporting. Designed for developers, crypto traders, and non-technical builders, CodEase streamlines the prototyping and deployment of browser-based automation tools.
