COFFEE Price (COFE)
The live price of COFFEE (COFE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.38M USD. COFE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key COFFEE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- COFFEE price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 8.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the COFE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COFE price information.
During today, the price change of COFFEE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of COFFEE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of COFFEE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of COFFEE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-41.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of COFFEE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
the project is just about meme on Ton blockchain (it is the first pre-sale meme token on Ton combining meme, gamification and defi together, launch in March 2024) At this moment, the community is stablized at 2000+, liquidity pool at major dex is around $900k (LP farming reward more than $500k in total). The treasury has fund over $1m. the project is series winner of Open League Competition (run by Ton foundation) and GemSquads battle (run by ston.fi, the major dex on Ton) with rewards more than $350k in total.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COFE to VND
₫--
|1 COFE to AUD
A$--
|1 COFE to GBP
￡--
|1 COFE to EUR
€--
|1 COFE to USD
$--
|1 COFE to MYR
RM--
|1 COFE to TRY
₺--
|1 COFE to JPY
¥--
|1 COFE to RUB
₽--
|1 COFE to INR
₹--
|1 COFE to IDR
Rp--
|1 COFE to KRW
₩--
|1 COFE to PHP
₱--
|1 COFE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 COFE to BRL
R$--
|1 COFE to CAD
C$--
|1 COFE to BDT
৳--
|1 COFE to NGN
₦--
|1 COFE to UAH
₴--
|1 COFE to VES
Bs--
|1 COFE to PKR
Rs--
|1 COFE to KZT
₸--
|1 COFE to THB
฿--
|1 COFE to TWD
NT$--
|1 COFE to AED
د.إ--
|1 COFE to CHF
Fr--
|1 COFE to HKD
HK$--
|1 COFE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 COFE to MXN
$--