Coinbase Wrapped LTC ("cbLTC") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Litecoin (LTC) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbLTC in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of LTC held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbLTC, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbLTC and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying LTC simply by depositing the cbLTC into their Coinbase accounts. cbLTC is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbLTC removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use Litecoin they already hold in new ways onchain. cbLTC is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their LTC as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbLTC are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CBLTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CBLTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
