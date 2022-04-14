CoinBuck (BUCK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CoinBuck (BUCK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CoinBuck (BUCK) Information Coinbuck is at the forefront of the current bull market, innovatively blending SocialFi and TaskFi. CoInbuck is, reshaping the social media landscape by empowering users and redistributing wealth. By integrating Web 3.0 with blockchain technology, were revolutionising user engagement, rewarding activities across various platforms with our native BUCK token Our mission is to democratise digital wealth and foster a knowledgeable. active community For advertisers, Coinbuck offers a unique edge. Our platform harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence AI) to enhance advertising strategies. Al boosts efficiency, precision, and effectiveness, revolutionising various aspects of advertising campaigns. This integration of Al means advertisers can expect more targeted, impactful, and successful marketing efforts. Official Website: https://coinbuck.com/mobile/index.html Whitepaper: https://coinbuck.com/images/user_guide.pdf Buy BUCK Now!

CoinBuck (BUCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CoinBuck (BUCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.54M $ 2.54M $ 2.54M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.54M $ 2.54M $ 2.54M All-Time High: $ 0.00055081 $ 0.00055081 $ 0.00055081 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000853 $ 0.00000853 $ 0.00000853 Current Price: $ 0.00025371 $ 0.00025371 $ 0.00025371 Learn more about CoinBuck (BUCK) price

CoinBuck (BUCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CoinBuck (BUCK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUCK's tokenomics, explore BUCK token's live price!

BUCK Price Prediction Want to know where BUCK might be heading? Our BUCK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BUCK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!