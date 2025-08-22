What is CoinBuck (BUCK)

Coinbuck is at the forefront of the current bull market, innovatively blending SocialFi and TaskFi. CoInbuck is, reshaping the social media landscape by empowering users and redistributing wealth. By integrating Web 3.0 with blockchain technology, were revolutionising user engagement, rewarding activities across various platforms with our native BUCK token Our mission is to democratise digital wealth and foster a knowledgeable. active community For advertisers, Coinbuck offers a unique edge. Our platform harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence AI) to enhance advertising strategies. Al boosts efficiency, precision, and effectiveness, revolutionising various aspects of advertising campaigns. This integration of Al means advertisers can expect more targeted, impactful, and successful marketing efforts.

CoinBuck (BUCK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

CoinBuck (BUCK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CoinBuck (BUCK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUCK token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the market cap of CoinBuck? The market cap for BUCK is $ 2.53M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BUCK? The circulating supply of BUCK is 10.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BUCK? BUCK achieved an ATH price of 0.00055081 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BUCK? BUCK saw an ATL price of 0.00000853 USD .

