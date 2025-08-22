More About BUCK

CoinBuck Price (BUCK)

1 BUCK to USD Live Price:

$0.00025339
-2.80%1D
mexc
USD
CoinBuck (BUCK) Live Price Chart
CoinBuck (BUCK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00024932
24H Low
$ 0.00026079
24H High

$ 0.00024932
$ 0.00026079
$ 0.00055081
$ 0.00000853
+0.87%

-2.83%

+0.20%

+0.20%

CoinBuck (BUCK) real-time price is $0.00025339. Over the past 24 hours, BUCK traded between a low of $ 0.00024932 and a high of $ 0.00026079, showing active market volatility. BUCK's all-time high price is $ 0.00055081, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000853.

In terms of short-term performance, BUCK has changed by +0.87% over the past hour, -2.83% over 24 hours, and +0.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CoinBuck (BUCK) Market Information

$ 2.53M
--
$ 2.53M
10.00B
10,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of CoinBuck is $ 2.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUCK is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.53M.

CoinBuck (BUCK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CoinBuck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CoinBuck to USD was $ +0.0000023316.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CoinBuck to USD was $ +0.0002522382.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CoinBuck to USD was $ +0.00009898544711314137.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.83%
30 Days$ +0.0000023316+0.92%
60 Days$ +0.0002522382+99.55%
90 Days$ +0.00009898544711314137+64.11%

What is CoinBuck (BUCK)

Coinbuck is at the forefront of the current bull market, innovatively blending SocialFi and TaskFi. CoInbuck is, reshaping the social media landscape by empowering users and redistributing wealth. By integrating Web 3.0 with blockchain technology, were revolutionising user engagement, rewarding activities across various platforms with our native BUCK token Our mission is to democratise digital wealth and foster a knowledgeable. active community For advertisers, Coinbuck offers a unique edge. Our platform harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence AI) to enhance advertising strategies. Al boosts efficiency, precision, and effectiveness, revolutionising various aspects of advertising campaigns. This integration of Al means advertisers can expect more targeted, impactful, and successful marketing efforts.

CoinBuck (BUCK) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

CoinBuck Price Prediction (USD)

How much will CoinBuck (BUCK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your CoinBuck (BUCK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for CoinBuck.

Check the CoinBuck price prediction now!

BUCK to Local Currencies

CoinBuck (BUCK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CoinBuck (BUCK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUCK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CoinBuck (BUCK)

How much is CoinBuck (BUCK) worth today?
The live BUCK price in USD is 0.00025339 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BUCK to USD price?
The current price of BUCK to USD is $ 0.00025339. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of CoinBuck?
The market cap for BUCK is $ 2.53M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BUCK?
The circulating supply of BUCK is 10.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BUCK?
BUCK achieved an ATH price of 0.00055081 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BUCK?
BUCK saw an ATL price of 0.00000853 USD.
What is the trading volume of BUCK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BUCK is -- USD.
Will BUCK go higher this year?
BUCK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BUCK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
CoinBuck (BUCK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-20 18:39:00Expert Insights
US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived
08-20 09:25:00Industry Updates
Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000
08-20 02:24:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours
08-19 15:30:00Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
08-19 03:40:00Currency Policy
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours

Disclaimer

