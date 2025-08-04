ColdPL Price (COLDPL)
ColdPL (COLDPL) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 941.44K USD. COLDPL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the COLDPL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COLDPL price information.
During today, the price change of ColdPL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ColdPL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ColdPL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ColdPL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+9.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ColdPL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+9.76%
-9.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ColdPL Stacked. Chillin'. Crypto Villain. ColdPL isn't just a coin. It's a lifestyle — frosty gains, zero stress, and two frogs too cool to care. Just like Coldplay surprised everyone with the Kiss Cam, we're here to surprise the world with a new way to connect: blockchain and real-world technology. No kisses here—just big opportunities. 💡💰 🔹 Share, learn, and be part of the movement.🔹 Please respect the community rules and keep it positive. The future has its own live show too!
Understanding the tokenomics of ColdPL (COLDPL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COLDPL token's extensive tokenomics now!
