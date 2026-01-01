CollabraChain Price Today

The live CollabraChain (COLLA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current COLLA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COLLA.

CollabraChain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 265,477, with a circulating supply of 963.32M COLLA. During the last 24 hours, COLLA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COLLA moved -1.40% in the last hour and -21.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CollabraChain (COLLA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 265.48K$ 265.48K $ 265.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 265.48K$ 265.48K $ 265.48K Circulation Supply 963.32M 963.32M 963.32M Total Supply 963,322,762.787179 963,322,762.787179 963,322,762.787179

