COMFY (DCP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00006292 $ 0.00006292 $ 0.00006292 24H Low $ 0.00008143 $ 0.00008143 $ 0.00008143 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00006292$ 0.00006292 $ 0.00006292 24H High $ 0.00008143$ 0.00008143 $ 0.00008143 All Time High $ 0.00008899$ 0.00008899 $ 0.00008899 Lowest Price $ 0.00006335$ 0.00006335 $ 0.00006335 Price Change (1H) -8.37% Price Change (1D) -21.68% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

COMFY (DCP) real-time price is $0.00006314. Over the past 24 hours, DCP traded between a low of $ 0.00006292 and a high of $ 0.00008143, showing active market volatility. DCP's all-time high price is $ 0.00008899, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006335.

In terms of short-term performance, DCP has changed by -8.37% over the past hour, -21.68% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

COMFY (DCP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.94K$ 62.94K $ 62.94K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of COMFY is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DCP is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.94K.