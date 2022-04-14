Concentric Industries (CONCENTRIC) Tokenomics
Concentric is an EFCOM (Engineer + Finance + Construct + Operate + Maintain) corporation that creates facilities that make pure Energy, Food, Air & Water to improve Quality of Life on earth.
Our vision is, at once, both practical and momentous: Creating a Future where natural technologies provide billions of people with pristine drinking water, nutritious food and access to clean energy.
Our toolkit of proven, patented and pollutionFREE® techniques is unrivaled in human history because we have the moxie to continually ask …
WHAT IF … we think we have the Answers, but it’s the Questions we have wrong? WHAT IF … Air and Water are Cleaner COMING OUT of power plants, factories and farms than GOING IN? WHAT IF … people aren’t the problem, but POVERTY is? TrueProsperity™ is possible because Concentric’s “All Gain Sum”™ annihilates the ‘zero sum game’.
Understanding the tokenomics of Concentric Industries (CONCENTRIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CONCENTRIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CONCENTRIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
