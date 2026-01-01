ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live ConsumerFi Protocol price today is 0.00324353 USD.CFI market cap is 406,184 USD. Track real-time CFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live ConsumerFi Protocol price today is 0.00324353 USD.CFI market cap is 406,184 USD. Track real-time CFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About CFI

CFI Price Info

What is CFI

CFI Official Website

CFI Tokenomics

CFI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ConsumerFi Protocol Logo

ConsumerFi Protocol Price (CFI)

Unlisted

1 CFI to USD Live Price:

$0.00324276
$0.00324276$0.00324276
-2.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:35:40 (UTC+8)

ConsumerFi Protocol Price Today

The live ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) price today is $ 0.00324353, with a 2.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current CFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00324353 per CFI.

ConsumerFi Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 406,184, with a circulating supply of 125.25M CFI. During the last 24 hours, CFI traded between $ 0.00310813 (low) and $ 0.00341837 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00737355, while the all-time low was $ 0.00309642.

In short-term performance, CFI moved -0.72% in the last hour and -21.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) Market Information

$ 406.18K
$ 406.18K$ 406.18K

--
----

$ 3.04M
$ 3.04M$ 3.04M

125.25M
125.25M 125.25M

936,564,629.5133998
936,564,629.5133998 936,564,629.5133998

The current Market Cap of ConsumerFi Protocol is $ 406.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CFI is 125.25M, with a total supply of 936564629.5133998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.04M.

ConsumerFi Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00310813
$ 0.00310813$ 0.00310813
24H Low
$ 0.00341837
$ 0.00341837$ 0.00341837
24H High

$ 0.00310813
$ 0.00310813$ 0.00310813

$ 0.00341837
$ 0.00341837$ 0.00341837

$ 0.00737355
$ 0.00737355$ 0.00737355

$ 0.00309642
$ 0.00309642$ 0.00309642

-0.72%

-2.18%

-21.00%

-21.00%

ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ConsumerFi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ConsumerFi Protocol to USD was $ -0.0014694429.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ConsumerFi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ConsumerFi Protocol to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.18%
30 Days$ -0.0014694429-45.30%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for ConsumerFi Protocol

ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CFI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ConsumerFi Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ConsumerFi Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CFI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ConsumerFi Protocol Price Prediction.

What is ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI)

ConsumerFi Protocol presents $CFI .

The ecosystem token of ConsumerFi Protocol including the flagship defi app Kinsu and mass market appeal of Bitcoin Games through PlayEmber.

With over 1 Million users to date.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) Resource

Official Website

About ConsumerFi Protocol

What is today's price of ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI)?

The live price is ₹0.292885707096610275000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -2.18%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of CFI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of CFI is 125248161.7328306, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own ConsumerFi Protocol?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of CFI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of ConsumerFi Protocol today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹36677782.5552190200000, positioning ConsumerFi Protocol at rank #4975 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is CFI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of ConsumerFi Protocol?

The recent price movement of -2.18% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,DeFAI, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ConsumerFi Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:35:40 (UTC+8)

ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about ConsumerFi Protocol

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05298
$0.05298$0.05298

+429.80%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000001733
$0.00000000001733$0.00000000001733

+423.56%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001075
$0.00000001075$0.00000001075

+148.84%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000004997
$0.0000004997$0.0000004997

+66.56%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.73
$15.73$15.73

+57.30%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.