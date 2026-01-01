ConsumerFi Protocol Price Today

The live ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) price today is $ 0.00324353, with a 2.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current CFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00324353 per CFI.

ConsumerFi Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 406,184, with a circulating supply of 125.25M CFI. During the last 24 hours, CFI traded between $ 0.00310813 (low) and $ 0.00341837 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00737355, while the all-time low was $ 0.00309642.

In short-term performance, CFI moved -0.72% in the last hour and -21.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 406.18K$ 406.18K $ 406.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.04M$ 3.04M $ 3.04M Circulation Supply 125.25M 125.25M 125.25M Total Supply 936,564,629.5133998 936,564,629.5133998 936,564,629.5133998

