CONX Price (CONX)
The live CONX (CONX) price today is $ 0.01961583, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current CONX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01961583 per CONX.
CONX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,468,689, with a circulating supply of 891.06M CONX. During the last 24 hours, CONX traded between $ 0.01914515 (low) and $ 0.02062251 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.01151469.
In short-term performance, CONX moved +0.50% in the last hour and -6.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of CONX is $ 17.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CONX is 891.06M, with a total supply of 1999881328.6244. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.21M.
During today, the price change of CONX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CONX to USD was $ +0.0085425429.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CONX to USD was $ -0.0011061033.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CONX to USD was $ -0.005581017180278644.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.35%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0085425429
|+43.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011061033
|-5.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005581017180278644
|-22.14%
In 2040, the price of CONX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
CONX (Culture = Connect) is a next-generation Layer 1 Cultural Fintech Mainnet that bridges Web2 and Web3, connecting culture, finance, and technology into one trusted digital ecosystem. Designed for the AI and tokenized-asset era, CONX integrates Real World Assets (RWA), Security Tokens (STO), AI-generated content (AIGC), and intellectual property (IP) within a compliance-ready architecture that enables institutions, creators, and investors to participate safely in the digital economy. Through the CONX Pulse platform, users can issue, tokenize, and trade real-world assets transparently on-chain, while Vault, Origin, Nest, and Arena provide comprehensive infrastructure for digital asset management, IP registration, AI-powered creation, and creator-driven economies. Built on a foundation of trust, interoperability, and regulation-aligned governance, CONX connects TradFi and DeFi, enabling seamless capital movement across borders and industries. From Content to Capital – CONX connects every form of value.
CONX Vault A secure digital asset wallet and management solution that allows users to safely store and organize their assets within the CONX ecosystem. Built on advanced security infrastructure, Vault supports the reliable storage, transfer, and tracking of multiple asset types, including Real World Assets (RWA), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and digital tokens, ensuring safety and transparency across all transactions.
CONX Origin A property (IP) registration and tokenization platform that enables creators to establish, manage, and utilize their intellectual property on-chain. Origin provides a unified framework for IP registration, verification, and value tracking, allowing creators to transparently manage ownership and revenue while maintaining full control over their digital rights.
CONX Nest An AI-powered creative platform designed to support secondary creators and digital artists. Nest integrates and connects a broad range of AI tools and creative resources, enabling users to produce, refine, and expand their works into IP-based digital assets, thereby fostering continuous innovation within the CONX ecosystem.
CONX Arena A creative competition platform where creators across diverse fields can present, evaluate, and evolve their ideas and works. Through structured review and recognition processes, Arena promotes creative excellence and strengthens community engagement across the CONX creative economy.
CONX Pulse The core platform for Real World Asset (RWA) issuance and distribution, designed to ensure trust, transparency, and interoperability. Pulse enables users to issue, exchange, and manage tokenized real-world assets on-chain, forming a key foundation for open and compliant digital finance infrastructure.
What is the live trading price of CONX today?
The current trading price of CONX stands at ₹1.7714504535572948103000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for CONX?
CONX recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for CONX?
In the last 24 hours, CONX has seen a price movement of -0.35%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has CONX traded in today?
Within the past day, CONX fluctuated between ₹1.7289446661661751115000 and ₹1.8623608938795782691000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
