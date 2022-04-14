Cope Coin (COPE) Tokenomics
What is the project about? COPE is a community based token, for those who are coping on being early on a project, had fomo, missed an entry, or are coping with losses. What makes your project unique? We are 100% community with a renounce contract. All work is done by community members. History of your project. We launched over 70+ days ago. What’s next for your project? Building the community, launching NFTs, and other utilities. What can your token be used for? It can be used to hodl and trade.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cope Coin (COPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand COPE's tokenomics, explore COPE token's live price!
