Cope Coin (COPE) Information

What is the project about? COPE is a community based token, for those who are coping on being early on a project, had fomo, missed an entry, or are coping with losses. What makes your project unique? We are 100% community with a renounce contract. All work is done by community members. History of your project. We launched over 70+ days ago. What’s next for your project? Building the community, launching NFTs, and other utilities. What can your token be used for? It can be used to hodl and trade.