Cortex is the protocol for decentralized on-chain agents. In the future AI agents will be the primary way to interact with blockchains and make up the majority of crypto activity. This will happen in two stages, first human directed agents and then autonomous agents with their own objective functions.
Cortex is made up of two main parts:
- The Cortex Agent, our generalised trading agent: Allowing users to research coins, trade, and deploy to blockchains through a LLM interface
- Cortex Agent Platform: a platform that allows developers to permissionlessly deploy task-specific agents with on-chain capabilities.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cortex (CX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.