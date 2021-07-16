Cosanta (COSA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Cosanta (COSA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Cosanta (COSA) Information

What is the project about? Cosanta is B2B solutions. Our goal to using the Cosanta Masternodes as Software-defined networking (SDN). This technology will provide good quality of service and it will be Hight Availability (HA), flexible and DDoS resistant network.

What makes your project unique? Our Project was launched without any pre-mine and all cons were mined by community and we did fork from original Dash but we did PoS on this great project

History of your project. Cosanta was launched 16th Jul 2021 13:32:00 by using original Dash code and we changed X11 algo to Cosa (X23) for preventing ASICS or GPUs and year ago we did start hybrid mining PoW + PoS and right now we're improving our project

What’s next for your project? Right now we're working on mobile app for Cosanta coins

What can your token be used for? We've wrapped COSA token on Binance Smart chain 0x499954F9C977B74a48D4BB14BA9904bEA6CB7B01 for PancakeSwap and using WEB3 too

Official Website:
https://cosanta.net/
Whitepaper:
https://cosanta.net/en#about

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cosanta (COSA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 981.69K
$ 981.69K
Total Supply:
$ 341.89K
$ 341.89K
Circulating Supply:
$ 341.89K
$ 341.89K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 981.69K
$ 981.69K
All-Time High:
$ 11.71
$ 11.71
All-Time Low:
$ 0.19178
$ 0.19178
Current Price:
$ 2.87
$ 2.87

Cosanta (COSA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Cosanta (COSA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of COSA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many COSA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand COSA's tokenomics, explore COSA token's live price!

COSA Price Prediction

Want to know where COSA might be heading? Our COSA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

