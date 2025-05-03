Cosanta Price (COSA)
The live price of Cosanta (COSA) today is 4.7 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.40M USD. COSA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cosanta Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cosanta price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 298.63K USD
Get real-time price updates of the COSA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COSA price information.
During today, the price change of Cosanta to USD was $ -0.002206761766441.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cosanta to USD was $ +0.0185852100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cosanta to USD was $ +0.0313913000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cosanta to USD was $ +1.19049053054732.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002206761766441
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0185852100
|+0.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0313913000
|+0.67%
|90 Days
|$ +1.19049053054732
|+33.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cosanta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-0.04%
-0.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Cosanta is B2B solutions. Our goal to using the Cosanta Masternodes as Software-defined networking (SDN). This technology will provide good quality of service and it will be Hight Availability (HA), flexible and DDoS resistant network. What makes your project unique? Our Project was launched without any pre-mine and all cons were mined by community and we did fork from original Dash but we did PoS on this great project History of your project. Cosanta was launched 16th Jul 2021 13:32:00 by using original Dash code and we changed X11 algo to Cosa (X23) for preventing ASICS or GPUs and year ago we did start hybrid mining PoW + PoS and right now we're improving our project What’s next for your project? Right now we're working on mobile app for Cosanta coins What can your token be used for? We've wrapped COSA token on Binance Smart chain 0x499954F9C977B74a48D4BB14BA9904bEA6CB7B01 for PancakeSwap and using WEB3 too
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COSA to VND
₫123,680.5
|1 COSA to AUD
A$7.285
|1 COSA to GBP
￡3.525
|1 COSA to EUR
€4.136
|1 COSA to USD
$4.7
|1 COSA to MYR
RM20.069
|1 COSA to TRY
₺181.279
|1 COSA to JPY
¥679.479
|1 COSA to RUB
₽388.972
|1 COSA to INR
₹397.526
|1 COSA to IDR
Rp77,049.168
|1 COSA to KRW
₩6,582.632
|1 COSA to PHP
₱261.555
|1 COSA to EGP
￡E.238.572
|1 COSA to BRL
R$26.555
|1 COSA to CAD
C$6.439
|1 COSA to BDT
৳572.93
|1 COSA to NGN
₦7,532.032
|1 COSA to UAH
₴195.52
|1 COSA to VES
Bs404.2
|1 COSA to PKR
Rs1,325.024
|1 COSA to KZT
₸2,418.902
|1 COSA to THB
฿155.664
|1 COSA to TWD
NT$144.854
|1 COSA to AED
د.إ17.249
|1 COSA to CHF
Fr3.854
|1 COSA to HKD
HK$36.425
|1 COSA to MAD
.د.م43.522
|1 COSA to MXN
$92.402