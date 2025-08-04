Cosmo Price (COSMO)
Cosmo (COSMO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 374.68K USD. COSMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
COSMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Cosmo to USD was $ +0.00022048.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cosmo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cosmo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cosmo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00022048
|+113.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cosmo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-11.88%
+113.98%
-14.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cosmo is a community-driven meme token on the Base blockchain. The project originated from a sleek greyhound featured in an official Base chain update video, which the community embraced as the unofficial dog of Base. Cosmo focuses on the cultural and narrative layer of the Base ecosystem, emphasizing community-led growth, storytelling, and content creation. The token has no promised utility or financial value, and is intended purely as a cultural and social experiment.
