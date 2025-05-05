Counterparty Price (XCP)
The live price of Counterparty (XCP) today is 4.78 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.39M USD. XCP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Counterparty Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Counterparty price change within the day is -0.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.59M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XCP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XCP price information.
During today, the price change of Counterparty to USD was $ -0.025983057854894.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Counterparty to USD was $ -0.1900250760.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Counterparty to USD was $ -0.4967658020.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Counterparty to USD was $ -1.620780802803105.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.025983057854894
|-0.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1900250760
|-3.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4967658020
|-10.39%
|90 Days
|$ -1.620780802803105
|-25.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Counterparty: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.54%
-6.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum. While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum. One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned. Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XCP to VND
₫125,785.7
|1 XCP to AUD
A$7.409
|1 XCP to GBP
￡3.585
|1 XCP to EUR
€4.2064
|1 XCP to USD
$4.78
|1 XCP to MYR
RM20.4106
|1 XCP to TRY
₺183.8388
|1 XCP to JPY
¥692.2396
|1 XCP to RUB
₽396.4054
|1 XCP to INR
₹404.0056
|1 XCP to IDR
Rp78,360.6432
|1 XCP to KRW
₩6,694.6768
|1 XCP to PHP
₱265.29
|1 XCP to EGP
￡E.242.4894
|1 XCP to BRL
R$27.007
|1 XCP to CAD
C$6.5964
|1 XCP to BDT
৳582.682
|1 XCP to NGN
₦7,684.8538
|1 XCP to UAH
₴198.848
|1 XCP to VES
Bs420.64
|1 XCP to PKR
Rs1,347.5776
|1 XCP to KZT
₸2,475.3708
|1 XCP to THB
฿158.218
|1 XCP to TWD
NT$146.7938
|1 XCP to AED
د.إ17.5426
|1 XCP to CHF
Fr3.9196
|1 XCP to HKD
HK$37.045
|1 XCP to MAD
.د.م44.2628
|1 XCP to MXN
$93.5924