Craft Engine Price (CRAFT)
Craft Engine (CRAFT) is currently trading at 0.00104151 USD with a market cap of $ 77.07K USD. CRAFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CRAFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRAFT price information.
During today, the price change of Craft Engine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Craft Engine to USD was $ -0.0005003922.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Craft Engine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Craft Engine to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.64%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005003922
|-48.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Craft Engine: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+2.64%
-17.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launch Web3 communities into orbit with Craft Engine—the AI-fueled powerhouse for creators and devs! Powered by $CRFT, our dynamic AI suite has ignited 75,000+ creations and early revenue. Ditch the tired, clunky AI facades and empty crypto hype—our doxxed team ships real, production-grade tools daily. $CRFT: Your Launchpad to Greatness! Unlock premium AI, exclusive models, revenue sharing, and first dibs on epic Game and Web Engines ready to amplify communities. Join the surge and forge the future!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Craft Engine (CRAFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRAFT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CRAFT to VND
₫27.40733565
|1 CRAFT to AUD
A$0.0016039254
|1 CRAFT to GBP
￡0.0007811325
|1 CRAFT to EUR
€0.0008956986
|1 CRAFT to USD
$0.00104151
|1 CRAFT to MYR
RM0.0044055873
|1 CRAFT to TRY
₺0.0423686268
|1 CRAFT to JPY
¥0.15310197
|1 CRAFT to ARS
ARS$1.4074445385
|1 CRAFT to RUB
₽0.0828417054
|1 CRAFT to INR
₹0.0909342381
|1 CRAFT to IDR
Rp17.0739316944
|1 CRAFT to KRW
₩1.4425330104
|1 CRAFT to PHP
₱0.059886825
|1 CRAFT to EGP
￡E.0.0498987441
|1 CRAFT to BRL
R$0.0057803805
|1 CRAFT to CAD
C$0.0014268687
|1 CRAFT to BDT
৳0.1257310872
|1 CRAFT to NGN
₦1.5756484035
|1 CRAFT to UAH
₴0.0429831177
|1 CRAFT to VES
Bs0.12810573
|1 CRAFT to CLP
$1.0102647
|1 CRAFT to PKR
Rs0.2918206869
|1 CRAFT to KZT
₸0.558145209
|1 CRAFT to THB
฿0.0338074146
|1 CRAFT to TWD
NT$0.0310786584
|1 CRAFT to AED
د.إ0.0038223417
|1 CRAFT to CHF
Fr0.000833208
|1 CRAFT to HKD
HK$0.0081654384
|1 CRAFT to MAD
.د.م0.0094152504
|1 CRAFT to MXN
$0.0196220484
|1 CRAFT to PLN
zł0.0038327568
|1 CRAFT to RON
лв0.0045618138
|1 CRAFT to SEK
kr0.0100505715
|1 CRAFT to BGN
лв0.0017497368
|1 CRAFT to HUF
Ft0.3582690249
|1 CRAFT to CZK
Kč0.0221008422
|1 CRAFT to KWD
د.ك0.00031557753
|1 CRAFT to ILS
₪0.0035515491