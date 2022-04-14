Craft Engine (CRAFT) Tokenomics
Launch Web3 communities into orbit with Craft Engine—the AI-fueled powerhouse for creators and devs!
Powered by $CRFT, our dynamic AI suite has ignited 75,000+ creations and early revenue. Ditch the tired, clunky AI facades and empty crypto hype—our doxxed team ships real, production-grade tools daily. $CRFT: Your Launchpad to Greatness! Unlock premium AI, exclusive models, revenue sharing, and first dibs on epic Game and Web Engines ready to amplify communities. Join the surge and forge the future!
Understanding the tokenomics of Craft Engine (CRAFT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRAFT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRAFT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.