Cratos Price Today

The live Cratos (CRTS) price today is $ 0.00009896, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00009896 per CRTS.

Cratos currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,292,591, with a circulating supply of 63.59B CRTS. During the last 24 hours, CRTS traded between $ 0.00009786 (low) and $ 0.0001015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00747511, while the all-time low was $ 0.00008621.

In short-term performance, CRTS moved -0.93% in the last hour and -0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cratos (CRTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.29M$ 6.29M $ 6.29M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.90M$ 9.90M $ 9.90M Circulation Supply 63.59B 63.59B 63.59B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

