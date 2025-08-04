Crazzers AI Price (CRAZZERS)
Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) is currently trading at 0.00009366 USD with a market cap of $ 9.62K USD. CRAZZERS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Crazzers AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crazzers AI to USD was $ -0.0000472867.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crazzers AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crazzers AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000472867
|-50.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crazzers AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.08%
-0.44%
-28.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crazzers is a decentralized AI dating platform where users can fully customize characters personality, appearance, and more. Bring your ideal AI companion to life with real-time voice, chat, and video conversations. Whether for fun, connection, or creativity, Crazzers puts you in control of your AI dating experience like never before. It only takes Few minutes to setup your own custom character without any hustle.
