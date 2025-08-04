More About CRAZZERS

Price of Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Today

Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) is currently trading at 0.00009366 USD with a market cap of $ 9.62K USD. CRAZZERS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Crazzers AI Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-0.44%
Crazzers AI 24-hour price change
102.71M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CRAZZERS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRAZZERS price information.

Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Crazzers AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crazzers AI to USD was $ -0.0000472867.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crazzers AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crazzers AI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.44%
30 Days$ -0.0000472867-50.48%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Crazzers AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00009187
$ 0.00009187$ 0.00009187

$ 0.0000964
$ 0.0000964$ 0.0000964

$ 0.00021538
$ 0.00021538$ 0.00021538

-1.08%

-0.44%

-28.22%

Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 9.62K
$ 9.62K$ 9.62K

102.71M
102.71M 102.71M

What is Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS)

Crazzers is a decentralized AI dating platform where users can fully customize characters personality, appearance, and more. Bring your ideal AI companion to life with real-time voice, chat, and video conversations. Whether for fun, connection, or creativity, Crazzers puts you in control of your AI dating experience like never before. It only takes Few minutes to setup your own custom character without any hustle.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Resource

Official Website

Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRAZZERS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

