CreatorDAO (CREATOR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CreatorDAO (CREATOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CreatorDAO (CREATOR) Information CreatorDAO is the BlackRock for creator IP. We back high-potential creators, acquire revenue shares or rights from their projects, and deposit those assets into the DAO treasury. As returns come in, proceeds cycle back into the same treasury, compounding the pool for future allocations. $CREATOR holders submit and vote on proposals that select which creators to fund, how to structure deals, and where to deploy liquidity, turning fans into onchain capital allocators with real influence. Official Website: https://creatordao.com Buy CREATOR Now!

CreatorDAO (CREATOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CreatorDAO (CREATOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.58M $ 3.58M $ 3.58M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 240.60M $ 240.60M $ 240.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.86M $ 14.86M $ 14.86M All-Time High: $ 0.0164117 $ 0.0164117 $ 0.0164117 All-Time Low: $ 0.01174763 $ 0.01174763 $ 0.01174763 Current Price: $ 0.01482032 $ 0.01482032 $ 0.01482032 Learn more about CreatorDAO (CREATOR) price

CreatorDAO (CREATOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CreatorDAO (CREATOR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CREATOR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CREATOR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CREATOR's tokenomics, explore CREATOR token's live price!

CREATOR Price Prediction Want to know where CREATOR might be heading? Our CREATOR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CREATOR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!