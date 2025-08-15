CreatorDAO Price (CREATOR)
CreatorDAO (CREATOR) is currently trading at 0.01386636 USD with a market cap of $ 3.23M USD. CREATOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CREATOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CREATOR price information.
During today, the price change of CreatorDAO to USD was $ +0.0020857.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CreatorDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CreatorDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CreatorDAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0020857
|+17.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CreatorDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+17.40%
+17.70%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CreatorDAO is the BlackRock for creator IP. We back high-potential creators, acquire revenue shares or rights from their projects, and deposit those assets into the DAO treasury. As returns come in, proceeds cycle back into the same treasury, compounding the pool for future allocations. $CREATOR holders submit and vote on proposals that select which creators to fund, how to structure deals, and where to deploy liquidity, turning fans into onchain capital allocators with real influence.
