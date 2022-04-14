Discover key insights into CRINGE (CRINGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

CRINGE (CRINGE) Information

CRINGE is a Solana meme token centered around all images, videos, and actions which are cringe!

Warning: Cringe Alert! Remember, folks! Just like we don't judge people based on race, ethnicity, or color, we shouldn't judge them for being cringe. After all, cringe isn't ugly - it's just... special. 😉

Embrace your inner cringe, because in a world full of copycats, being cringey is the new cool!

Meme coins are driven by community, and our community is CRINGE as heck!