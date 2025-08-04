CrowdStrike xStock Price (CRWDX)
CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) is currently trading at 451.04 USD with a market cap of $ 80.78K USD. CRWDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CRWDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRWDX price information.
During today, the price change of CrowdStrike xStock to USD was $ +4.7.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CrowdStrike xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CrowdStrike xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CrowdStrike xStock to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +4.7
|+1.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CrowdStrike xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
+1.05%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock. xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."
