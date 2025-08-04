More About CRWDX

CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX)

CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) Live Price Chart

$451.04
$451.04$451.04
+1.00%1D
Price of CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) Today

CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) is currently trading at 451.04 USD with a market cap of $ 80.78K USD. CRWDX to USD price is updated in real-time.

CrowdStrike xStock Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.05%
CrowdStrike xStock 24-hour price change
179.43 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CRWDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRWDX price information.

CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of CrowdStrike xStock to USD was $ +4.7.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CrowdStrike xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CrowdStrike xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CrowdStrike xStock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +4.7+1.05%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of CrowdStrike xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 444.72
$ 444.72$ 444.72

$ 450.18
$ 450.18$ 450.18

$ 459.45
$ 459.45$ 459.45

+0.31%

+1.05%

--

CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 80.78K
$ 80.78K$ 80.78K

--
----

179.43
179.43 179.43

What is CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock. xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRWDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

