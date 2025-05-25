Cryptaine Price (CRY)
The live price of Cryptaine (CRY) today is 0.188793 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 545.57K USD. CRY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cryptaine Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cryptaine price change within the day is -0.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRY price information.
During today, the price change of Cryptaine to USD was $ -0.0018425040850661.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cryptaine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cryptaine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cryptaine to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0018425040850661
|-0.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cryptaine: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.96%
-1.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cryptaine is a blockchain-based affiliate marketing platform designed to address core industry challenges such as fraud, tracking inaccuracies, and delayed payments. Utilizing smart contracts, Cryptaine ensures transparent tracking and instant, automated commission payouts. Its native utility token, $CRY, is integral to the ecosystem, providing reduced platform fees based on token holdings. The platform supports both digital and offline businesses, offering secure and cost-effective affiliate management solutions glob
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CRY to VND
₫4,840.841313
|1 CRY to AUD
A$0.28885329
|1 CRY to GBP
￡0.13781889
|1 CRY to EUR
€0.16424991
|1 CRY to USD
$0.188793
|1 CRY to MYR
RM0.79859439
|1 CRY to TRY
₺7.34027184
|1 CRY to JPY
¥26.91244215
|1 CRY to RUB
₽15.00337971
|1 CRY to INR
₹16.06062051
|1 CRY to IDR
Rp3,045.04796079
|1 CRY to KRW
₩257.91389316
|1 CRY to PHP
₱10.44780462
|1 CRY to EGP
￡E.9.41699484
|1 CRY to BRL
R$1.06479252
|1 CRY to CAD
C$0.25864641
|1 CRY to BDT
৳23.00253912
|1 CRY to NGN
₦300.14688726
|1 CRY to UAH
₴7.83868536
|1 CRY to VES
Bs17.746542
|1 CRY to PKR
Rs53.22452256
|1 CRY to KZT
₸96.5676195
|1 CRY to THB
฿6.16220352
|1 CRY to TWD
NT$5.65812621
|1 CRY to AED
د.إ0.69287031
|1 CRY to CHF
Fr0.15481026
|1 CRY to HKD
HK$1.47824919
|1 CRY to MAD
.د.م1.73500767
|1 CRY to MXN
$3.63237732