Crypto Asset Governance Alliance Price (CAGA)
The live price of Crypto Asset Governance Alliance (CAGA) today is 0.00004504 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.80M USD. CAGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypto Asset Governance Alliance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Crypto Asset Governance Alliance price change within the day is -2.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 62.27B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAGA to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Crypto Asset Governance Alliance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Asset Governance Alliance to USD was $ -0.0000027677.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Asset Governance Alliance to USD was $ -0.0000137290.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Asset Governance Alliance to USD was $ -0.00002406145406804235.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000027677
|-6.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000137290
|-30.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00002406145406804235
|-34.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Asset Governance Alliance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-2.61%
-1.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CAGA Network is a decentralized blockchain that utilizes state-of-the-art technology to provide rapid, secure, and scalable solutions. Our mission is to cultivate a trusted environment where everyone can confidently develop their blockchain-based products and execute transactions with ease and efficacy. Central to our approach is the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism, tailored for dApps demanding speed and efficiency. CAGA drives substantial benefits for end-users, developers, and businesses across diverse industries, encouraging broader and sustainable adoption of Web3. Through these innovations, CAGA is paving the way for a future where blockchain technology is accessible and impactful for all.
