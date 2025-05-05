Crypto Strategic Reserve Price (CSR)
The live price of Crypto Strategic Reserve (CSR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 142.73K USD. CSR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypto Strategic Reserve Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Crypto Strategic Reserve price change within the day is -8.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.04M USD
During today, the price change of Crypto Strategic Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Strategic Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Strategic Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Strategic Reserve to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+855.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-57.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Strategic Reserve: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
-8.41%
+794.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Crypto Strategic Reserve $CSR is a memecoin behind the news of President Donald Trump announcing that the United States will be creating a Crypto Strategic Reserve. @realDonaldTrump "A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA. I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World. We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" The President later added a more to the message: "And, obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be the heart of the Reserve. I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!"
