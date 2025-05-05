CryptoUnity Price (CUT)
The live price of CryptoUnity (CUT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 136.31K USD. CUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CryptoUnity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CryptoUnity price change within the day is -1.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 240.54M USD
During today, the price change of CryptoUnity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoUnity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoUnity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoUnity to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CryptoUnity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-1.77%
-2.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CryptoUnity is a platform where beginners buy crypto, cold-store it, and learn as they go. CryptoUnity is a beginner-focused crypto platform where education and security go hand in hand. The educational exchange is easy to use and lets users learn on the go, while they explore the platform and all its features needed on the journey. With the slogan “Start simple, Stay secure”, CryptoUnity also emphasizes safety as a top priority, setting new standards in the industry. Not only is CryptoUnity the first to implement a cold wallet to a centralized exchange, giving the user important ownership over his keys (and his coins), but it is also pioneering in the usage of an external custodian to look over the user's funds. By separating them from those of the company, CryptoUnity is providing an additional layer, not only of security but also user certainty.
