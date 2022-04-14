Culture of Solana Token ($COST) Information

We are a fellowship here to help other people raise their vibrational frequency and Our project is about bringing transparency and integrity to the blockchain.

This fellowship is not a cult its a fellowship of free thinking, like minded people. The goal and overall vision is to bring integrity, patience, education to the collective in this fellowship. We are trying to show people the light in this hopeless waste land of the current wasteland. Our overall goal and #1 priority is to limit the amount of people the get changed by a toxic place that we aim to change the sentiment here from a losing mentality to a winning spirit.