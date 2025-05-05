Cuminu Price (CUMINU)
The live price of Cuminu (CUMINU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 73.49K USD. CUMINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cuminu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cuminu price change within the day is +0.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.74B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CUMINU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CUMINU price information.
During today, the price change of Cuminu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cuminu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cuminu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cuminu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cuminu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.34%
-1.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cuminu is the new dog in town. Get frisky with a vibrant community pack. Cuminu is man’s best friend!
