CVI Price (GOVI)
The live price of CVI (GOVI) today is 0.01767243 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 272.86K USD. GOVI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CVI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CVI price change within the day is +0.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.44M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GOVI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GOVI price information.
During today, the price change of CVI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CVI to USD was $ -0.0003235026.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CVI to USD was $ -0.0076543341.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CVI to USD was $ -0.021612129186479315.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003235026
|-1.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0076543341
|-43.31%
|90 Days
|$ -0.021612129186479315
|-55.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of CVI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+0.50%
-0.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CVI is a full-scale decentralized ecosystem that brings the sophisticated “market fear index” into the crypto market. Built on Ethereum and Polygon, it consists of an index that tracks the 30-day implied volatility of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The index ranges between 0 and 200 and is produced based on a Black-Scholes option pricing model, which computes the implied volatility of cryptocurrency option prices together with analyzing the market’s expectation of future volatility. The Index is live and running, presenting data that can be explored here: https://cvi.finance/ Using the index, people can have the same insights of the market that people looking into traditional markets have using the VIX, such as: Understanding the expected Volatility of the market, developing trading strategies for short-term gains, and hedging their portfolio against price fluctuations. CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can participate in the development of the network. The GOVI token is the governance token of the platform, and by staking their GOVI tokens, GOVI holders can also share fees from the CVI platform distributed as rewards.
|1 GOVI to VND
₫465.04999545
|1 GOVI to AUD
A$0.0272155422
|1 GOVI to GBP
￡0.0132543225
|1 GOVI to EUR
€0.0155517384
|1 GOVI to USD
$0.01767243
|1 GOVI to MYR
RM0.0754612761
|1 GOVI to TRY
₺0.6802118307
|1 GOVI to JPY
¥2.5580842425
|1 GOVI to RUB
₽1.4655746199
|1 GOVI to INR
₹1.4936737836
|1 GOVI to IDR
Rp289.7119208592
|1 GOVI to KRW
₩24.7512985608
|1 GOVI to PHP
₱0.980819865
|1 GOVI to EGP
￡E.0.8974059954
|1 GOVI to BRL
R$0.0998492295
|1 GOVI to CAD
C$0.0242112291
|1 GOVI to BDT
৳2.154269217
|1 GOVI to NGN
₦28.4121424353
|1 GOVI to UAH
₴0.735173088
|1 GOVI to VES
Bs1.55517384
|1 GOVI to PKR
Rs4.9822114656
|1 GOVI to KZT
₸9.1518445998
|1 GOVI to THB
฿0.584957433
|1 GOVI to TWD
NT$0.5427203253
|1 GOVI to AED
د.إ0.0648578181
|1 GOVI to CHF
Fr0.0144913926
|1 GOVI to HKD
HK$0.1369613325
|1 GOVI to MAD
.د.م0.1636467018
|1 GOVI to MXN
$0.3460261794