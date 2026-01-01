ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Cyclo cysFLR price today is 0.263511 USD.CYSFLR market cap is 105,931 USD. Track real-time CYSFLR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Cyclo cysFLR price today is 0.263511 USD.CYSFLR market cap is 105,931 USD. Track real-time CYSFLR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About CYSFLR

CYSFLR Price Info

What is CYSFLR

CYSFLR Official Website

CYSFLR Tokenomics

CYSFLR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Cyclo cysFLR Logo

Cyclo cysFLR Price (CYSFLR)

Unlisted

1 CYSFLR to USD Live Price:

$0.26321
$0.26321$0.26321
-6.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:45:26 (UTC+8)

Cyclo cysFLR Price Today

The live Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) price today is $ 0.263511, with a 6.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYSFLR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.263511 per CYSFLR.

Cyclo cysFLR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 105,931, with a circulating supply of 402.02K CYSFLR. During the last 24 hours, CYSFLR traded between $ 0.26321 (low) and $ 0.286088 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.331135, while the all-time low was $ 0.244941.

In short-term performance, CYSFLR moved +0.01% in the last hour and -11.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Market Information

$ 105.93K
$ 105.93K$ 105.93K

--
----

$ 105.93K
$ 105.93K$ 105.93K

402.02K
402.02K 402.02K

402,021.5273324759
402,021.5273324759 402,021.5273324759

The current Market Cap of Cyclo cysFLR is $ 105.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CYSFLR is 402.02K, with a total supply of 402021.5273324759. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.93K.

Cyclo cysFLR Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.26321
$ 0.26321$ 0.26321
24H Low
$ 0.286088
$ 0.286088$ 0.286088
24H High

$ 0.26321
$ 0.26321$ 0.26321

$ 0.286088
$ 0.286088$ 0.286088

$ 0.331135
$ 0.331135$ 0.331135

$ 0.244941
$ 0.244941$ 0.244941

+0.01%

-6.16%

-11.80%

-11.80%

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cyclo cysFLR to USD was $ -0.0173069792397235.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cyclo cysFLR to USD was $ -0.0439422247.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cyclo cysFLR to USD was $ -0.0092024628.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cyclo cysFLR to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0173069792397235-6.16%
30 Days$ -0.0439422247-16.67%
60 Days$ -0.0092024628-3.49%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Cyclo cysFLR

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CYSFLR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cyclo cysFLR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Cyclo cysFLR will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CYSFLR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Cyclo cysFLR Price Prediction.

What is Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR)

Cyclo rethinks leverage from first principles.

Instead of following the traditional DeFi pattern of lending pools, interest rates, and liquidations, Cyclo creates a simple primitive: the ability to lock collateral (like sFLR or WETH) and mint cy* tokens (like cysFLR or cyWETH) that can trade between $0 and $1.

This design leads to a natural market for leverage. When demand for leverage is high, users lock their collateral and sell cy* tokens, increasing supply and lowering its price. When traders want to unwind positions, they buy back cy* tokens to unlock their collateral, creating demand that drives the price up.

This cycle repeats naturally without any governance decisions, interest rates, or forced liquidations.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Resource

Official Website

About Cyclo cysFLR

What is the current price of Cyclo cysFLR?

Cyclo cysFLR is trading at ₹23.7953175974275185000, experiencing a price movement of -6.16% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Cyclo cysFLR is ₹29.9018351895145225000, while the ATL is ₹22.1184272672924235000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of CYSFLR today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹9565679.5671265885000, placing the asset at rank #7033 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Cyclo cysFLR's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with CYSFLR.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 402021.5273324759 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Cyclo cysFLR fall under?

Cyclo cysFLR is part of the Flare Network Ecosystem,Synthetic classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact CYSFLR's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables CYSFLR to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cyclo cysFLR

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:45:26 (UTC+8)

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Cyclo cysFLR

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05347
$0.05347$0.05347

+434.70%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000001880
$0.00000000001880$0.00000000001880

+467.97%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001014
$0.00000001014$0.00000001014

+134.72%

AssetX Labs

AssetX Labs

AXLT

$0.0000002257
$0.0000002257$0.0000002257

+82.01%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000005510
$0.0000005510$0.0000005510

+83.66%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.