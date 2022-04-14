Cyclo cyWETH Price (CYWETH)
The live Cyclo cyWETH (CYWETH) price today is $ 0.34685, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYWETH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.34685 per CYWETH.
Cyclo cyWETH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 83,417, with a circulating supply of 240.50K CYWETH. During the last 24 hours, CYWETH traded between $ 0.332444 (low) and $ 0.351042 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.679462, while the all-time low was $ 0.332033.
In short-term performance, CYWETH moved +2.58% in the last hour and -26.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Cyclo cyWETH is $ 83.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CYWETH is 240.50K, with a total supply of 240497.2822316741. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.42K.
+2.58%
-0.95%
-26.43%
-26.43%
During today, the price change of Cyclo cyWETH to USD was $ -0.0033561091990208.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cyclo cyWETH to USD was $ -0.0976675838.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cyclo cyWETH to USD was $ -0.1578447407.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cyclo cyWETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0033561091990208
|-0.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0976675838
|-28.15%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1578447407
|-45.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Cyclo cyWETH could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Cyclo Finance: Access the power of leverage while keeping your collateral completely safe from liquidations.
Cyclo rethinks leverage from first principles. Instead of following the traditional DeFi pattern of lending pools, interest rates, and liquidations, Cyclo creates a simple primitive: the ability to lock collateral (like sFLR or WETH) and mint cy* tokens (like cysFLR or cyWETH) that can trade between $0 and $1. This design leads to a natural market for leverage. When demand for leverage is high, users lock their collateral and sell cy* tokens, increasing supply and lowering its price. When traders want to unwind positions, they buy back cy* tokens to unlock their collateral, creating demand that drives the price up. This cycle repeats naturally without any governance decisions, interest rates, or forced liquidations.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live trading price of Cyclo cyWETH today?
The current trading price of Cyclo cyWETH stands at ₹31.17387767835670000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for CYWETH?
CYWETH recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Cyclo cyWETH?
In the last 24 hours, Cyclo cyWETH has seen a price movement of -0.95%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Cyclo cyWETH traded in today?
Within the past day, Cyclo cyWETH fluctuated between ₹29.879107945520008000 and ₹31.550642548553244000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+7,579.46%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+215.73%
lighter
LIT
+152.70%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+141.50%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+59.26%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.