CyreneAI Price (CYAI)
The live CyreneAI (CYAI) price today is $ 0.00013858, with a 2.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00013858 per CYAI.
CyreneAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 138,272, with a circulating supply of 999.85M CYAI. During the last 24 hours, CYAI traded between $ 0.00012473 (low) and $ 0.00014255 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0024492, while the all-time low was $ 0.00005746.
In short-term performance, CYAI moved +0.38% in the last hour and -22.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of CyreneAI is $ 138.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CYAI is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999845201.342194. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 138.27K.
+0.38%
-2.27%
-22.47%
-22.47%
During today, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ +0.0000551419.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ -0.0000290906.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000551419
|+39.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000290906
|-20.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of CyreneAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The $CYAI token is integral to our decentralized AI ecosystem, enabling secure transactions, governance, and AI deployment on our launchpad. It powers the development and execution of self-replicating AI agents, ensuring our network remains autonomous and resilient. 🚀 CyreneAI is expanding into a massive market opportunity!
🌍 Why Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)? The global chatbot market is on 🔥 — valued at $8.81 billion in 2025, and projected to explode to $27.29 billion by 2030, growing at a powerful 23.3% CAGR! SMBs everywhere are searching for smart, affordable AI solutions to engage their customers and automate operations — and CyreneAI is ready to lead the wave.
⚡ What We’re Building:
🔥 And here's the game-changer:
🚀 Why this matters for $CYAI holders:
🌟 This is how we bridge Web3 innovation with real-world business value. We’re not building hype — we’re building the future of AI-powered business automation.
🔥 We’re only scratching the surface — the real CyreneAI storm is coming!
What is the live trading price of CyreneAI today?
The current trading price of CyreneAI stands at ₹0.01245517073278556000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for CYAI?
CYAI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for CyreneAI?
In the last 24 hours, CyreneAI has seen a price movement of -2.27%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has CyreneAI traded in today?
Within the past day, CyreneAI fluctuated between ₹0.01121037267643486000 and ₹0.01281198288323410000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
