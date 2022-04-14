CyreneAI Price Today

The live CyreneAI (CYAI) price today is $ 0.00013858, with a 2.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00013858 per CYAI.

CyreneAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 138,272, with a circulating supply of 999.85M CYAI. During the last 24 hours, CYAI traded between $ 0.00012473 (low) and $ 0.00014255 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0024492, while the all-time low was $ 0.00005746.

In short-term performance, CYAI moved +0.38% in the last hour and -22.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CyreneAI (CYAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 138.27K$ 138.27K $ 138.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 138.27K$ 138.27K $ 138.27K Circulation Supply 999.85M 999.85M 999.85M Total Supply 999,845,201.342194 999,845,201.342194 999,845,201.342194

The current Market Cap of CyreneAI is $ 138.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CYAI is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999845201.342194. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 138.27K.