ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live CyreneAI price today is 0.00013858 USD.CYAI market cap is 138,272 USD. Track real-time CYAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live CyreneAI price today is 0.00013858 USD.CYAI market cap is 138,272 USD. Track real-time CYAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About CYAI

CYAI Price Info

What is CYAI

CYAI Official Website

CYAI Tokenomics

CYAI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

CyreneAI Logo

CyreneAI Price (CYAI)

Unlisted

1 CYAI to USD Live Price:

$0.0001386
$0.0001386$0.0001386
-2.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CyreneAI (CYAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:27:42 (UTC+8)

CyreneAI Price Today

The live CyreneAI (CYAI) price today is $ 0.00013858, with a 2.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00013858 per CYAI.

CyreneAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 138,272, with a circulating supply of 999.85M CYAI. During the last 24 hours, CYAI traded between $ 0.00012473 (low) and $ 0.00014255 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0024492, while the all-time low was $ 0.00005746.

In short-term performance, CYAI moved +0.38% in the last hour and -22.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CyreneAI (CYAI) Market Information

$ 138.27K
$ 138.27K$ 138.27K

--
----

$ 138.27K
$ 138.27K$ 138.27K

999.85M
999.85M 999.85M

999,845,201.342194
999,845,201.342194 999,845,201.342194

The current Market Cap of CyreneAI is $ 138.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CYAI is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999845201.342194. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 138.27K.

CyreneAI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00012473
$ 0.00012473$ 0.00012473
24H Low
$ 0.00014255
$ 0.00014255$ 0.00014255
24H High

$ 0.00012473
$ 0.00012473$ 0.00012473

$ 0.00014255
$ 0.00014255$ 0.00014255

$ 0.0024492
$ 0.0024492$ 0.0024492

$ 0.00005746
$ 0.00005746$ 0.00005746

+0.38%

-2.27%

-22.47%

-22.47%

CyreneAI (CYAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ +0.0000551419.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ -0.0000290906.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CyreneAI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.27%
30 Days$ +0.0000551419+39.79%
60 Days$ -0.0000290906-20.99%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for CyreneAI

CyreneAI (CYAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CYAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CyreneAI (CYAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of CyreneAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CyreneAI will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for CYAI price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking CyreneAI Price Prediction.

What is CyreneAI (CYAI)

The $CYAI token is integral to our decentralized AI ecosystem, enabling secure transactions, governance, and AI deployment on our launchpad. It powers the development and execution of self-replicating AI agents, ensuring our network remains autonomous and resilient. 🚀 CyreneAI is expanding into a massive market opportunity!

🌍 Why Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)? The global chatbot market is on 🔥 — valued at $8.81 billion in 2025, and projected to explode to $27.29 billion by 2030, growing at a powerful 23.3% CAGR! SMBs everywhere are searching for smart, affordable AI solutions to engage their customers and automate operations — and CyreneAI is ready to lead the wave.

⚡ What We’re Building:

  • Fully customized AI agents trained on each business’s unique products, services, and portfolio — not just generic bots!
  • Agents designed to boost customer support, drive lead generation, and scale engagement like never before.
  • A solution that's affordable, accessible, and transformative for businesses of all sizes.

🔥 And here's the game-changer:

  • These AI agents will be powered by a decentralized network of nodes, run by our community.
  • Node operators will earn rewards in $CYAI tokens for running and supporting the AI ecosystem — turning the growth of real-world business adoption into real value for our holders and node operators.

🚀 Why this matters for $CYAI holders:

  • As adoption by SMBs grows, demand for nodes grows.
  • More transactions = more rewards distributed to node operators. $CYAI becomes the fuel for a real, revenue-generating AI infrastructure .

🌟 This is how we bridge Web3 innovation with real-world business value. We’re not building hype — we’re building the future of AI-powered business automation.

🔥 We’re only scratching the surface — the real CyreneAI storm is coming!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CyreneAI (CYAI) Resource

Official Website

About CyreneAI

What is the live trading price of CyreneAI today?

The current trading price of CyreneAI stands at ₹0.01245517073278556000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for CYAI?

CYAI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for CyreneAI?

In the last 24 hours, CyreneAI has seen a price movement of -2.27%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has CyreneAI traded in today?

Within the past day, CyreneAI fluctuated between ₹0.01121037267643486000 and ₹0.01281198288323410000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CyreneAI

How much will 1 CyreneAI be worth in 2030?
If CyreneAI were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential CyreneAI prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:27:42 (UTC+8)

CyreneAI (CYAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about CyreneAI

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7518
$5.7518$5.7518

+7,569.06%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.523
$2.523$2.523

+152.30%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.66
$120.66$120.66

+72.37%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03106
$0.03106$0.03106

+6.55%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7518
$5.7518$5.7518

+7,569.06%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002346
$0.0000000000000000002346$0.0000000000000000002346

+212.80%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.523
$2.523$2.523

+152.30%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001973
$0.0000000000000001973$0.0000000000000001973

+146.62%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001132
$0.00001132$0.00001132

+58.98%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.