What is the current trading price of Czlu?

Czlu (CZLU) is currently priced at ₹0.0020276277816188736000 INR, reflecting a price movement of 0.32% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Czlu's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Chinese Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in CZLU?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Czlu's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #9562 with a market capitalization of ₹2026369.50196715976000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about CZLU?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Czlu's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.0020123486715623484000 and ₹0.0020590847729117196000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Czlu stack up against similar assets?

Against other BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Chinese Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens, CZLU continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.