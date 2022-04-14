DADI Insight Token (DIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DADI Insight Token (DIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DADI Insight Token (DIT) Information At its core, the objective of DADI is to unlock the value of decentralized data by enabling users to participate in a shared economy of insights, where contribution, verification, and governance are fully democratized. The endgame is to create a borderless, community-led knowledge ecosystem—powered by ethical data, curated intelligence, and governed by the very users who fuel it. By empowering individuals to take part in every layer of the insight economy, DADI sets the foundation for a future where data works for everyone. Official Website: https://dadi.net/ Whitepaper: https://dadi.net/documents/DAT%20&%20DIT%20Token%20Whitepaper_EN%20V2.pdf Buy DIT Now!

DADI Insight Token (DIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DADI Insight Token (DIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.50M $ 7.50M $ 7.50M Total Supply: $ 1.50M $ 1.50M $ 1.50M Circulating Supply: $ 550.18K $ 550.18K $ 550.18K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.45M $ 20.45M $ 20.45M All-Time High: $ 14.36 $ 14.36 $ 14.36 All-Time Low: $ 13.18 $ 13.18 $ 13.18 Current Price: $ 13.63 $ 13.63 $ 13.63 Learn more about DADI Insight Token (DIT) price

DADI Insight Token (DIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DADI Insight Token (DIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DIT's tokenomics, explore DIT token's live price!

