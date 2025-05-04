dak Price (DAK)
The live price of dak (DAK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.90K USD. DAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key dak Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- dak price change within the day is -3.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the DAK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DAK price information.
During today, the price change of dak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of dak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of dak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of dak to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+33.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+21.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of dak: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-3.40%
-14.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
dak is a cryptocurrency built on the Sui blockchain, launched in 2024. The project aims to provide users with a secure and efficient platform for transactions, governance, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. The token, $DAK, has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and is designed for use within the Sui ecosystem, where it can be traded for $SUI on decentralized platforms such as HOP.AG and CETUS. Users need a Sui-compatible wallet to hold and trade $DAK. The project emphasizes community-driven governance, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making processes related to protocol upgrades and future developments.
