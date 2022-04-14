DAM (DAM) Information

The project is quite simply a creature of nature, with a committed, close-knit community and a team ready to do anything for its community. The real aim of this project is to show what can be done with a committed, close-knit community and a team of legitimate developers ready to do anything for its community. Our aim is to be listed on several exchanges, as the community wants us to be, and to become even better known, even with all the noise around us, thanks to our launch.