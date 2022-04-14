Darkbet Price Today

The live Darkbet (DARKBET) price today is $ 0.00002169, with a 5.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current DARKBET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002169 per DARKBET.

Darkbet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,689, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DARKBET. During the last 24 hours, DARKBET traded between $ 0.00002166 (low) and $ 0.00002298 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00228954, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002166.

In short-term performance, DARKBET moved -2.02% in the last hour and -6.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Darkbet (DARKBET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.69K$ 21.69K $ 21.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.69K$ 21.69K $ 21.69K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Darkbet is $ 21.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DARKBET is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.69K.