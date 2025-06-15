Data Universe Price (SN13)
The live price of Data Universe (SN13) today is 9.97 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.62M USD. SN13 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Data Universe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Data Universe price change within the day is -4.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.27M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SN13 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SN13 price information.
During today, the price change of Data Universe to USD was $ -0.523219065507814.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Data Universe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Data Universe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Data Universe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.523219065507814
|-4.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Data Universe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
-4.98%
-17.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Data Universe (SN13) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN13 token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 SN13 to VND
₫262,360.55
|1 SN13 to AUD
A$15.2541
|1 SN13 to GBP
￡7.2781
|1 SN13 to EUR
€8.5742
|1 SN13 to USD
$9.97
|1 SN13 to MYR
RM42.2728
|1 SN13 to TRY
₺392.7183
|1 SN13 to JPY
¥1,436.7767
|1 SN13 to RUB
₽795.3069
|1 SN13 to INR
₹858.5167
|1 SN13 to IDR
Rp163,442.5968
|1 SN13 to KRW
₩13,620.2164
|1 SN13 to PHP
₱559.0179
|1 SN13 to EGP
￡E.495.6087
|1 SN13 to BRL
R$55.2338
|1 SN13 to CAD
C$13.4595
|1 SN13 to BDT
৳1,219.2313
|1 SN13 to NGN
₦15,385.704
|1 SN13 to UAH
₴411.6613
|1 SN13 to VES
Bs997
|1 SN13 to PKR
Rs2,821.1112
|1 SN13 to KZT
₸5,117.9998
|1 SN13 to THB
฿322.8286
|1 SN13 to TWD
NT$294.5138
|1 SN13 to AED
د.إ36.5899
|1 SN13 to CHF
Fr8.0757
|1 SN13 to HKD
HK$78.1648
|1 SN13 to MAD
.د.م90.8267
|1 SN13 to MXN
$189.0312