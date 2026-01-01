ExchangeDEX+
The live DEBT price today is 0 USD.$DEBT market cap is 78,663 USD. Track real-time $DEBT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

DEBT Price ($DEBT)

1 $DEBT to USD Live Price:

$0.000104
$0.000104$0.000104
-1.70%1D
DEBT ($DEBT) Live Price Chart
DEBT Price Today

The live DEBT ($DEBT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current $DEBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $DEBT.

DEBT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,663, with a circulating supply of 760.20M $DEBT. During the last 24 hours, $DEBT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $DEBT moved +1.07% in the last hour and +7.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DEBT ($DEBT) Market Information

The current Market Cap of DEBT is $ 78.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $DEBT is 760.20M, with a total supply of 933532192.906519. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.60K.

DEBT Price History USD

DEBT ($DEBT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DEBT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEBT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEBT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEBT to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.70%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for DEBT

DEBT ($DEBT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $DEBT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DEBT ($DEBT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of DEBT could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is DEBT ($DEBT)

$DEBT is a community-driven token built on the Solana blockchain that prioritizes transparency, consistency, and long-term participation over short-term speculation. The project functions as a social and cultural hub where users engage through open discussion, recurring Twitter Spaces, and community-led initiatives. $DEBT does not employ transaction taxes, rebasing mechanics, or artificial incentives, and instead focuses on organic participation and visibility. Token supply has been actively managed through manual burns and token lockups to reduce circulating supply over time. The project is supported by a custom-built website that displays live token metrics, participation tools, community profiles, and forums, allowing contributors to interact without relying on third-party platforms alone.

DEBT ($DEBT) Resource

About DEBT

What is the live price of DEBT?

DEBT is trading at ₹0.0093936562607160000, showing a price movement of -1.70% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is $DEBT today?

The price volatility of $DEBT within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for DEBT?

The token fluctuated between ₹0.009257267597699835000 (low) and ₹0.009605916762761025000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has $DEBT generated?

In the last 24 hours, $DEBT accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₹0.012168397802342880000, and the all-time low is ₹0.007199695582131465000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for DEBT?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does $DEBT compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme category, $DEBT shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DEBT

