DEBT Price Today

The live DEBT ($DEBT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current $DEBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $DEBT.

DEBT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,663, with a circulating supply of 760.20M $DEBT. During the last 24 hours, $DEBT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $DEBT moved +1.07% in the last hour and +7.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DEBT ($DEBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 78.66K$ 78.66K $ 78.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.60K$ 96.60K $ 96.60K Circulation Supply 760.20M 760.20M 760.20M Total Supply 933,532,192.906519 933,532,192.906519 933,532,192.906519

The current Market Cap of DEBT is $ 78.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $DEBT is 760.20M, with a total supply of 933532192.906519. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.60K.