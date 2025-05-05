Decimated Price (DIO)
The live price of Decimated (DIO) today is 0.00372388 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.02M USD. DIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Decimated Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Decimated price change within the day is -0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 543.26M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DIO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DIO price information.
During today, the price change of Decimated to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Decimated to USD was $ -0.0003502960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Decimated to USD was $ -0.0006490689.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Decimated to USD was $ -0.0023474495464210745.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003502960
|-9.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006490689
|-17.42%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0023474495464210745
|-38.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Decimated: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
-0.21%
-7.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fracture Labs is a team of veteran game developers who are creating an open world survival game with a blockchain based economy, called DECIMATED. The team is creating a 64km2 map in Unreal Engine 4, where players can choose to play a human citizen or a cyborg cop, and must compete with each other to earn cryptocurrency (DIO) in a massive persistent online world.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DIO to VND
₫97.9939022
|1 DIO to AUD
A$0.005772014
|1 DIO to GBP
￡0.00279291
|1 DIO to EUR
€0.0032770144
|1 DIO to USD
$0.00372388
|1 DIO to MYR
RM0.0159009676
|1 DIO to TRY
₺0.1432204248
|1 DIO to JPY
¥0.5392923016
|1 DIO to RUB
₽0.3088213684
|1 DIO to INR
₹0.3147423376
|1 DIO to IDR
Rp61.0472033472
|1 DIO to KRW
₩5.2155173728
|1 DIO to PHP
₱0.20667534
|1 DIO to EGP
￡E.0.1889124324
|1 DIO to BRL
R$0.021039922
|1 DIO to CAD
C$0.0051389544
|1 DIO to BDT
৳0.453940972
|1 DIO to NGN
₦5.9869191148
|1 DIO to UAH
₴0.154913408
|1 DIO to VES
Bs0.32770144
|1 DIO to PKR
Rs1.0498362496
|1 DIO to KZT
₸1.9284484968
|1 DIO to THB
฿0.123260428
|1 DIO to TWD
NT$0.1143603548
|1 DIO to AED
د.إ0.0136666396
|1 DIO to CHF
Fr0.0030535816
|1 DIO to HKD
HK$0.02886007
|1 DIO to MAD
.د.م0.0344831288
|1 DIO to MXN
$0.0729135704