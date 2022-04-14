DEEPTICS Price Today

The live DEEPTICS (DPTX) price today is $ 0.00363745, with a 8.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current DPTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00363745 per DPTX.

DEEPTICS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 31,282, with a circulating supply of 8.60M DPTX. During the last 24 hours, DPTX traded between $ 0.00332207 (low) and $ 0.00383079 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.053737, while the all-time low was $ 0.00262344.

In short-term performance, DPTX moved -0.03% in the last hour and -22.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DEEPTICS (DPTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.28K$ 31.28K $ 31.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.38K$ 36.38K $ 36.38K Circulation Supply 8.60M 8.60M 8.60M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DEEPTICS is $ 31.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DPTX is 8.60M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.38K.